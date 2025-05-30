Trump rejects attempt to call Putin obstacle to peace in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, May 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has rejected an attempt to label Russian leader Vladimir Putin as an obstacle on a path to peace in Ukraine, saying that Vladimir Zelensky is also very stubborn

When asked whether he sees Putin as "the good guy or the bad guy," he said, "I've known him very well, and I went through a lot of things with him."

A journalist noted that Trump’s team deals with "a very stubborn Vladimir Putin. "And Zelensky, very stubborn Zelensky too," Trump added. He once again said that he was disappointed by Russia’s massive strikes on Ukraine.