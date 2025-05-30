Dodon calls on Moldovan authorities to resume negotiations on Transnistria

CHISINAU, May 30. /TASS/. The Moldovan authorities must resume negotiations on Transnistria, which were blocked by President Maia Sandu, in the interests of residents on both sides of the Dniester River, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, the leader of the Party of Socialists, told a TASS correspondent.

Commenting on the resignation of Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian, who was responsible for the Transnistrian settlement, the politician said: "The Moldovan leadership needs to radically change its policy toward Transnistria. The new government, which will be appointed following the September parliamentary elections, must resume negotiations and address the problems of our people on both banks of the Dniester River."

Dodon expressed regret that Sandu refused to meet with Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky, opting to pressure the unrecognized republic instead of engaging in negotiations.