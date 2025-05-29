Turkey uses all diplomatic means to reconcile Russia, Ukraine — Erdogan

ANKARA, May 29. /TASS/. Ankara is in constant contact with Moscow and Kiev and will use all its diplomatic capabilities to resolve the conflict, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We continue to strive for peace and will continue our efforts. We are in contact with both Russia and Ukraine. We view the current momentum [in the dialogue between the parties] as an opportunity for lasting peace. We remind everyone that this opportunity must not be missed. Let's not close this window of opportunity. We are using all of our diplomatic power and potential for peace," Anadolu quoted Erdogan as saying.

The Turkish leader told his pool of reporters that he has "hope for achieving the desired compromise as a result of the current peace efforts." "The whole world has seen <…> that this war has fundamentally changed Europe's security architecture, especially its energy policy. The European Union is looking for ways to reduce its dependence on Russia for energy. This increases the geopolitical value of transit countries for energy resources, such as Turkey" Erdogan added.