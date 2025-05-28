Slovak parliament vice speaker admits country may leave EU

BRATISLAVA, May 28. /TASS/. Andrej Danko, Deputy Speaker of the National Council (Parliament) of Slovakia and Chairman of the Slovak National Party, has admitted that his country might withdraw from the European Union, the Tvnoviny news website reported.

"They just make us slaves," the website quoted the politician as saying. "We have to live in the prison of nations, where it is normal to eat bugs (products made of insects - TASS). The Germans and the French do whatever they want, while the German chancellor tells us, ‘Hey, if you don’t obey, we will take away [payments] from European funds.’ So then, we have to consider [a possible withdrawal from the EU]."

According to Danko, one of the drivers of Germany's prosperity is cheap Slovak labor. "Once the German chancellor allows himself to say again [with a threat] that if we do not obey <...>, we will start the discussions on our further participation in the EU. If they continue to consider us incompetent and behave arrogantly towards us, then they can continue without us," Danko noted.