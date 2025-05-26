Zelensky constantly creating problems for Ukraine with his statements — Trump

WASHINGTON, May 26. /TASS/. Remarks by Vladimir Zelensky always result in problems for Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said on the Truth Social network.

"President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop. This is a War that would never have started if I were President. This is Zelenskyy’s, Putin’s, and Biden’s War, not ‘Trump’s,’ I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires, that have been started through Gross Incompetence and Hatred," the US leader wrote.

He again expressed displeasure with Russia’s recent massive strike on targets in Ukraine and opined that Russia’s authorities hypothetically want to get all of Ukrainian territory which may "lead to the downfall of Russia," without elaborating.