Umerov expected to make statement on results of Istanbul talks at 6:00 p.m. Moscow time

ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, chief negotiator at the talks with Russia in Istanbul, will hold a press conference at 6:00 p.m. local time (coincides with Moscow time), Novosti. Live reported.

Umerov has already made several brief statements to the press immediately after the end of the Russian-Ukrainian talks at the Dolmabahce presidential office.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Ukraine to resume direct negotiations, interrupted in 2022, without preconditions, on May 15 in Istanbul to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and possibly achieve a ceasefire.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later explained that the venue chosen for the talks was chosen carefully: the negotiations are resuming where they were interrupted at the insistence of Britain, which put pressure on the Kiev regime three years ago.

On May 14, Putin approved the lineup of the Russian delegation at the talks - it is headed by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky and includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

The Russian delegation was ready for dialogue on May 15 in the morning, but the Ukrainian delegation did not attend the meeting. Vladimir Zelensky intended to fly to Istanbul, but later refused and formed his own group headed by Umerov.