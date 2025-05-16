MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Ukraine has terminated an agreement with Russia on cooperation and mutual assistance in the customs sphere, said government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnichuk.

"The agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Russian Federation on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters has been terminated," he wrote on Telegram.

The agreement was originally signed in 1993 in Kiev.

The government also approved a draft law to withdraw from the agreement on речь mutual recognition of service length and seniority in the CIS member states dated November 25, 1998.

Ukraine regularly withdraws from agreements signed with Russia, Belarus, as well as within the CIS.