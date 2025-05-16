Meeting between representatives from Turkey, US, Ukraine wraps up in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. A meeting between representatives from Turkey, the US and Ukraine has concluded in Istanbul.

The meeting was held in the Turkish Presidency’s Dolmabahce working office and lasted slightly more than an hour, sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS.

At the talks, the United States was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US presidential special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg. The Ukrainian side was represented by Vladimir Zelensky’s chief of staff Andrey Yermak and Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan represented Turkey.

First direct talks between Russia and Ukraine since the spring of 2022 are expected to kick off at 12:30 p.m. local time (9:30 a.m. GMT). Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky leads the Russian delegation. He stated earlier that the goal of the direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side is establishing lasting peace and resolving the root causes of the crisis.