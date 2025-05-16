US State Department official to meet with Russian presidential envoy in Istanbul — media

LONDON, May 16. /TASS/. The US Department of State’s Director for Policy Planning Michael Anton, who represents Washington in the Istanbul talks, will hold a separate meeting with Russian Presidential Envoy Vladimir Medinsky, the BBC reported, citing sources.

According to the broadcaster, Anton "will not be in the Russia-Ukraine-Turkey meeting at lunchtime." Turkish Foreign Ministry sources told TASS that the meeting is set for 12:30 p.m. local time (9:30 a.m. GMT).

The meetings will take place at the Dolmabahce presidential palace. Russia and Ukraine are expected to hold their first direct talks since the spring of 2022. Medinsky, who leads Russia’s delegation, said earlier that the goal of direct talks with Ukraine would be to establish lasting peace and address the root causes of the crisis.