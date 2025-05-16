Gaza should get Palestinian leadership after conflict — UAE foreign minister

NEW YORK, May 16. /TASS/. The Gaza Strip should be governed by a Palestinian administration when hostilities there are over, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan told Fox News.

When asked who should ensure security in the Palestinian enclave after Israel’s military operation is over, and whether the region should have a Palestinian administration in the future, he replied: "Eventually, it’s only for the Palestinians to run this place."

The top UAE diplomat is convinced that the current Palestinian authorities are "very much fed up with the current situation" and "they want an end to this war."

In February, Trump said he was considering long-term ownership of the Gaza Strip to turn this enclave into a Middle Eastern Riviera. He said he was ready to send US troops there and called for the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza to the neighboring Egypt and Jordan. Both the Palestinian authorities and many other countries rejected the relocation idea.