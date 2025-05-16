{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Gaza should get Palestinian leadership after conflict — UAE foreign minister

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan is convinced that the current Palestinian authorities are "very much fed up with the current situation" and "they want an end to this war"

NEW YORK, May 16. /TASS/. The Gaza Strip should be governed by a Palestinian administration when hostilities there are over, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan told Fox News.

When asked who should ensure security in the Palestinian enclave after Israel’s military operation is over, and whether the region should have a Palestinian administration in the future, he replied: "Eventually, it’s only for the Palestinians to run this place."

The top UAE diplomat is convinced that the current Palestinian authorities are "very much fed up with the current situation" and "they want an end to this war."

In February, Trump said he was considering long-term ownership of the Gaza Strip to turn this enclave into a Middle Eastern Riviera. He said he was ready to send US troops there and called for the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza to the neighboring Egypt and Jordan. Both the Palestinian authorities and many other countries rejected the relocation idea.

Palestine Gaza Strip
Anti-Russian sanctions
Merz says new package of Russia sanctions finalized, to be adopted on May 20
The sanctions, he said, would take effect immediately
Press review: Russia-Ukraine territorial talks set for Istanbul as EU targets oil tankers
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 15th
Trump says progress on Ukrainian settlement depends on his meeting with Putin
According to Donald Trump, the meeting should happen as soon as possible because "too many people are dying"
Putin offered precisely direct talks between Russia, Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov dismissed the possibility of European countries' participation in the talks
Yemeni Houthis report missile strike on Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv
There were no reports of casualties or damage inflicted by falling missile fragments
Zelensky-Erdogan talks last little under three hours
The talks included both a one-on-one meeting and expanded talks with delegations
West intends to pit India against China — Lavrov
"This is a policy that Russian President Vladimir Putin recently highlighted again - ‘divide and conquer,’" the foreign minister emphasized
First batch of 2,000 Gepard kamikaze drones arrives for Russian troops
The Gepard features a ‘blind’ takeoff capability to counter enemy electronic reconnaissance and make the crew safe at the launch site
Islamic banking should be expanded, both banks and businesses show interest — ARB
Anatoly Kozlachkov, head of the Association of Russian Banks, added that currently, six banks are involved in the pilot program
Putin chaired meeting ahead of Istanbul talks with Ukraine last evening — Kremlin
According to Peskov, apart from the team of negotiators, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Viktor Zolotov, the chief of Russia’s National Guard Service, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu
Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul to start on May 16 — source
Last night, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the lineup of the Russian delegation and experts for talks with Kiev
Lavrov calls Zelensky "nothing man" for demanding Putin come to Istanbul
The Russian foreign minister recalled that Zelensky made some statements demanding that Putin attend in person
US has no plans of giving up role of mediator on Ukraine — Rubio
He added that his country was not going to be "chasing this around the world anymore"
Ukraine gets smaller every time Kiev disrupts talks — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled Sergey Lavrov's words that Ukraine would have kept a part of Donbass if the agreements reached at the April 2022 talks in Istanbul had been implemented
Russia’s prerogative is to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, this requires eliminating the root causes of the conflict
Federation Council passes bill denouncing treaty with Ukraine on Sea of Azov, Kerch Strait
According to the explanatory note to the bill, a fundamentally new situation emerged when the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions joined Russia because, now, the coasts of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait come under the sole jurisdiction of the Russian Federation
Idea of 30-day ceasefire based on cheating, Crimea’s head says
"Practice shows that Kiev is completely unable to respect any agreements," Sergey Aksyonov noted
Europe plays critical role in Ukraine settlement efforts — Rubio
US Secretary of State made the remarks at talks with UK, Italian, French and German top diplomats in Antalya, Turkey on the sidelines of a NATO Informal Foreign Ministers Meeting
Moscow's rivals scheme to replace power in Russia — foreign intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin added that Russia’s geopolitical rivals are hatching plans, with financial support from the West, to split Russia into multiple parts
West frightened by arrival of Russian delegation in Istanbul — Russian Foreign Ministry
"It’s high time for the West to cease this hysteria, regain composure, and bring their puppets in Kiev to the negotiating table," Maria Zakharova concluded
US seeks to revive NATO-Russia council to aid security dialogue around Ukraine — Bloomberg
Dialogue between Russia and NATO was officially suspended in 2021
NATO should not confuse its defense with Ukraine's defense — Szijjarto
Hungarian Foreign Minister expressed the view that NATO should refrain from providing military assistance to Ukraine, instead concentrating on preventing the escalation of the conflict
Russia’s Deputy PM calls for investments in new regions
The tax base in Donbass and Novorossiya has grown significantly in recent times, Marat Khusnullin said
Russia, Ukraine won’t hold talks on May 15 due to logistical issues, source tells TASS
According to a TASS reporter, the Russian delegation is heading to the Dolmabahce Palace, a presidential residence
Trump likely to return to US following his Middle Eastern tour
Talking to journalists in the United Arab Emirates, the US leader indicated that he is likely to return to Washington
Volunteers from Russia’s North Caucasus killed in Gaza
Five members of the Insan charity foundation were killed during the bombing of the Jabaliya refugee camp
Putin outlined Russian delegation’s negotiating position at yesterday’s meeting — Kremlin
The Russian delegation has been waiting in Istanbul since this morning for Ukrainian representatives, who have not yet arrived, Dmitry Peskov pointed out
EU puts itself in economic hell with false Russia threat narrative — MFA
"The EU invents this so-called Russian threat because spreading this narrative distracts the attention of their citizens from the disastrous situation in their own economies," Maria Zakharova noted
First draft standards for Islamic banking may appear in late 2025 — ARB
According to Anatoly Kozlachkov, head of the Association of Russian Banks, the bill on partnership financing, already submitted to the State Duma assumes that it is the ADB that will be engaged in standardization
Evidence galore Europe wants no peace in Ukraine — Lavrov
According to Sergey Lavrov, after the United States scaled back support for Ukraine and started prioritizing non-European areas of American foreign policy, Europe decided to look out for itself
Germany currently has no plans to deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine — chancellor
In his words, the delivery may take a lot of time and preparations, because special training is required for operating these missiles
Talks with Ukraine aimed toward lasting peace, head of Russian delegation says
"The delegation is seeking to find constructive solutions and find common ground," Vladimir Medinsky said
Russia’s stance at Ukraine negotiations shifted due to changes on ground — Zakharova
The diplomat noted that the Ukrainian territory diminishes every time the Kiev regime disrupts the negotiating process
Kiev's delegation in Turkey lacks experience negotiating political deals — Russian envoy
Rodion Miroshnik that some of the Ukrainian delegates in Istanbul have a rather "questionable background"
GECF lowers estimate for global gas demand growth in 2025 to 1.9% from 2% — report
The GECF attributed the revision of the forecast by a decrease in gas production volumes in Eurasia
Putin set goals for Ukraine talks after conferring with special op commanders — official
The Russian president held a special meeting to prepare the Russian delegation for talks in Istanbul on Wednesday
RPL-20, RPL-7 belt-fed hand-held machine guns demonstrated for first time in Russia
"Our goal is to expand our line of products to meet the specific needs of our customers," stated Kalashnikov Concern CEO Alan Lushnikov
Europe set to continue, escalate hostilities in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova pointed to the European Union’s plans to send further batches of weapons to Ukraine and to allocate new aid packages to Kiev
IN BRIEF: Lavrov calls Istanbul talks 'intriguing,' urges pan-Eurasian unity
"Everyone, of course, is talking about Ukraine right now due to the intrigue that is unfolding in Istanbul," the Russian foreign minister said
Russia discusses two joint projects with Bollywood — holding
Zharov recalled that, in September, Russia’s Gazprom-Media holding company and China’s Xicheng Media Company will start a joint production of a war movie under the working title “Allies”
Russian diplomat accuses Ukraine of trying to prevent peace talks from happening
Ukraine has derailed all the agreements that have been reached over the past 11 years, Rodion Miroshnik said
Russia welcomes Indonesia’s full BRICS membership — foreign ministry
The ministry said that Indonesia’s candidacy was submitted and tentatively approved during the 2023 Johannesburg summit, when the group began its initial process of expansion
Russian delegation to Istanbul to make statement for media soon
Vladimir Medinsky will make a statement at 5:30 p.m. Moscow time
Chances of restoring P5+1 extremely low — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov noted that Russia is following with attention what is happening in the direct dialogue between Iran and the United States
Russia delivers around 64 mln tons of grain to 40 Muslim countries in 2024
The primary markets for Russian grain last year were Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Libya
Zelensky's legitimacy and Istanbul talks: Key statements from Miroshnik
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes noted that Kiev's position that only a truce can be discussed in Istanbul is incompatible with Moscow's approach
Ukrainian troops prepare for battles for Sumy, try to hold Yunakovka — security forces
They are building up several defense lines
Russian negotiators in Turkey qualified, vested with full authority — head of delegation
According to Vladimir Medinsky, the Russian delegation is determined to carry out a constructive dialogue aimed at finding a common ground and searching for possible solutions
Russian troops breaching Ukrainian defenses near Krasnoarmeysk in Donetsk region — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Russian troops are moving at quite a fast pace towards Dobropolye
PREVIEW: Russia-Ukraine talks expected to begin in Istanbul
The Russian delegation, sent by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was ready for dialogue back on Thursday
Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum gathers guests from hundreds of countries
The Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center is hosting an exhibition showcasing the achievements of various countries in different fields
Zelensky approves list of Ukraine’s delegation members for talks with Russia in Istanbul
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will lead the delegation
Kremlin denies possibility of Putin's presence at talks in Turkey
The Russian delegation is headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky
Berlin's silence over video showing Merz, Macron is telling — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that the Elysee Palace had immediately labeled the news as fake, but had not asked the Kiev regime to stop spreading false information
No clarity yet if Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, US will hold four-way talks in Istanbul
Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oncu Keceli said the city will host teams from the US, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Ukraine, led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov; Russia, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky; and Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan
World waits for Zelensky’s negotiating team to join Istanbul talks — Zakharova
It’s been nearly 24 hours that the Russian delegation has been in Istanbul, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman wrote
Poland to ban Dodik from entering its territory — foreign ministry
Earlier, Dodik was banned from entering Australia and Germany
Islamic banking should be made a permanent instrument in Russia — lawmaker
Extending the law on partnership financing, aka Islamic banking, for only three years may scare off potential investors, said the head of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets Anatoly Aksakov
Russian negotiators will be waiting for Ukrainian team in Turkey from 10 a.m. on Friday
Merz says new package of Russia sanctions finalized, to be adopted on May 20
The sanctions, he said, would take effect immediately
Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The MOEX index fell by 2.88% to 2,840.05 points
Russian Presidential Aide Medinsky’s authority on a par with Witkoff’s — envoy
Vladimir Medinsky will represent Russia’s interests at the Istanbul venue and carry out the directives issued by the president, Rodion Miroshnik said
Zelensky believes Trump put more pressure on Ukraine than on Russia
Zelensky, who had previously rejected a ceasefire proposed by Russia, says that "it is necessary to put pressure on the side that does not want to put an end to the war"
Russia’s permanent mission slams Baerbock’s nomination as head of UN General Assembly
Dmitry Polyansky said that it was the former German foreign minister who recommended that representatives of Russia and Belarus not be invited to commemorative events of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe
Torskoye community liberated by Russian troops in DPR was Kiev’s fortified area — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselev, the Ukrainian army have been preparing defenses in Torskoye since 2015
Time for Russia-Ukraine talks not set, as Kiev hasn’t made its position known yet — source
"As of the current moment, there is no understanding about time, everybody is waiting," the source said
EU to start drafting 18th package of anti-Russia sanctions — Finnish foreign minister
Elina Valtonen noted that a seventeenth package of sanctions was a right decision
Russia sees prospects for gas and peaceful nuclear energy projects with Malaysia — Putin
Russia "supplies significant volumes of oil products and coal to the Malaysian market," the Russian president noted
Merz says presence of FRG military in Ukraine not being considered now
German Chancellor emphasized his preference for Germany to collaborate with European partners on providing security guarantees for Ukraine, rather than taking on a leading European role
Work on documentary about Russia's northernmost settlement completed
The project was supported by the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives
Trump becomes grandfather for eleventh time
Alexander Trump Boulos was born May 15, 2025
Trump family earned $2 bln in one month of his presidency
The New York Times noted that the primary inflows stemmed from foreign investments in cryptocurrency ventures, real estate, and exclusive club initiatives
Russian forces destroy 50 Ukrainian troops, 20 military vehicles in Kharkov region
Live-recording equipment at the western borders of the LPR enabled Russian forces to uncover amassments of Ukrainian military hardware and troops in the settlement of Druzhelyubovka
Russia to help Malaysia get acclimated to BRICS work — Putin
A category of BRICS partner states was established last year under Russia’s presidency in the group
Russia’s delegation in Istanbul made up of professionals willing to work — Zakharova
The Russian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul is led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky
CSTO to participate in Moscow meeting of high-level security officials
The organization’s delegation at the meeting will be led by the CSTO deputy secretary general
Trump says ready to come to Istanbul on May 16 for talks on Ukraine
According to the US leader, it is still unclear whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would travel to Turkey to take part in the talks
Staff successfully ensures safety of Zaporozhye nuke plant despite unstable energy supply
Since May 7, the plant’s own needs have been filled by a single 750 kV line, the ZNPP’s director of communications, Yevgeniya Yashina, said
Pentagon does not rule out direct US-Russia conflict if Ukraine crisis escalates
Even though China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran "seek to avoid armed conflict with the United States," their conviction in "Western decline fosters a growing willingness to challenge the United States, General Gregory Guillot, commander of the United States Northern Command, said
Gas demand in EU increased by 6% yoy in January-April — GECF
Gas consumption totaled 135 billion cubic meters
White House expects Putin-Trump meeting to take place very soon
Commenting on whether Trump planned to attend the Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, the White House official replied: "No, because we need to have all the parties decide"
US representative to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul — Rubio
When asked about the format of Friday’s talks, US Secretary of State said he planned to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and with the Ukrainian delegation
Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, Ukraine slated for Friday in Istanbul
The source added that "it is still unclear whether a four-party format meeting, involving the US, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey, will be held"
Representatives of all of Kiev's intelligence agencies arrive in Turkey — Zelensky
"Ukraine has a delegation at the highest level," Vladimir Zelensky said
Russian oil export revenues down in April amid low prices to $13.2 bln — IEA
Russia’s oil exports in physical terms increased by 150,000 barrels per day to 7.6 mln barrels per day
Putin extended Russia’s 2021-2025 defense plan by 2 years
The defense plan for 2021-2025 was introduced on November 12, 2020
Turkish foreign minister starts meeting with Russia’s negotiating team in Istanbul
In Istanbul, May 16, there will be a US delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Ukrainian delegation headed by the defense minister, a Russian delegation headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan
Russia aims to discuss broader settlement, not just ceasefire, at Ukraine talks — diplomat
Russia has repeatedly expressed the opinion that a ceasefire regime can be achievable only when a unified settlement strategy has been built, Rodion Miroshnik said
US to decide on meeting between Trump, Putin after talks on Ukraine — Rubio
The only way to achieve a breakthrough in a peaceful settlement in Ukraine will be direct negotiations between US and Russian leaders, he said
Indian premier notes Russian-made S-400 air defense system’s role during escalation
Narendra Modi also praised domestically made Akash missile systems
German Chancellor says no plans for certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Currently, Nord Stream 2 does not have an operating license, Friedrich Merz said
Commanders in special op zone briefed Putin on frontline developments, says Kremlin
"The battlegroup commanders attended the meeting in order to report on the situation on various axes on the line of combat engagement," Dmitry Peskov said
Islamic banking underused as tool for international cooperation — Finance Ministry
Partnership financing should be utilized more for this purpose, Alexey Yakovlev said
Number of Palestinian refugees and displaced persons exceeds 7 million — Abbas
Palestinian President said it on the occasion of Nakba, the date marking the Arab defeat in the 1948 Arab-Israeli war
Top US diplomat says Ukrainian conflict cannot be solved militarily
Marco Rubio noted that the situation around the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict remained complicated
Moscow says Ukraine needs to step away from microphone, come to negotiating table
"No matter how loud these NATO benchwarmers shout from the sidelines, in order to take a shot on goal, the Ukrainian national team needs to take the field," Maria Zakharova said
Russia holds successful meeting with Turkish foreign minister — Medinsky
The Russian delegation explained in detail its position on Ukraine, head of the Russian delegation, Presidential Aide said
Price of gold futures down below $3,150 per troy ounce first since April 10
By 7:26 a.m. Moscow time, the price of gold had narrowed losses to 0.07% as it traded at $3,151.1 per troy ounce
Two foreign tourists attempting to take pictures detained at Baikonur cosmodrome
The two men from the Czech Republic were trying to sneak to the Buran rocket
Istanbul 2.0 signals a losing game for Zelensky, even if he skips talks — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, Zelensky erred by overestimating his geopolitical role, as he has been a pawn, not a queen as he was told, since the very beginning
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Torskoye and Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Novoaleksandrovka through active operations
