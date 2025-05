BERLIN, May 15. /TASS/. The new package of sanctions against Russia has been finalized, and will be adopted in Brussels on May 20, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

"This [sanctions] package is ready and will be adopted next Tuesday in Brussels. The consultations have been completed," Merz said on the ZDF TV channel.

The sanctions, he said, would take effect immediately.

"They are ready, they are coming into force, and the next package of sanctions is being prepared," the chancellor added.