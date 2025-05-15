German Chancellor says no plans for certification of Nord Stream 2 pipeline

BERLIN, May 15. /TASS/. Certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not planned, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in an interview with Die Zeit newspaper.

When asked whether it is possible that the German government under his leadership could give permission for the pipeline to be used Merz replied:

"Currently, Nord Stream 2 does not have an operating license, and this should not change."

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was completed on September 10, 2021. The gas pipeline consists of two strings with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year, which run from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. On September 26, 2022, unprecedented destruction was recorded on three strings of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. As a result, only one string of the latter gas pipeline survived. The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation initiated a case on an act of international terrorism. It is currently impossible to determine the time frame for restoring the gas pipelines' operability.