Nord Streams’ case exposes Europe’s ‘impotence’ in defending national interests

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The evolution of the Nord Streams case highlights Europe’s utter inability to safeguard its national interests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS.

"As far as the Nord Streams are concerned, the entire story has revealed the absolute ‘impotence’ of the Europeans themselves in defending their national interests," he stated, responding to a question about the threat of new sanctions from the European Union.

According to Grushko, Europe "quietly swallowed this act of sabotage, this act of terrorism, that directly affects the deep economic interests not only of Germany, but of all Europeans."

He also argued that the rejection of Russian energy resources would lead many EU countries to "a deeper economic crisis and deliver a significant blow to the EU’s economy and to the well-being of its people."