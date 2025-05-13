Japan reiterates push for dialogue toward peace deal with Russia — PM

TOKYO, May 13. /TASS/. Japan is pursuing information exchanges with Russia and dialogue aimed at a peace deal, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said.

"We would like to make efforts toward resolving the issue of the ownership of the four [South Kuril] islands and signing a peace agreement. It is essential to sustain communication and share information closely with Russia," NHK television quoted the Japanese premier as saying. "As for visiting graves in the Northern [Territories] (as the South Kuril Islands are known in Japan - TASS), we will proceed from the standpoint that this is a humanitarian concern," Ishiba said after receiving a written appeal from former Japanese residents of the South Kuril Islands who are urging that talks with Russia continue and the process of visiting the graves of their ancestors be resumed. According to him, Tokyo is urging Russia to permit former Japanese residents of the disputed islands to visit those graves, he added.

Russia-Japan relations

Russia and Japan have been engaged in talks for a post-World War II peace treaty since the mid-20th century. The key obstacle is the territorial dispute over the South Kuril Islands. After the conclusion of World War II, the entire Kuril chain was integrated into the Soviet Union. However, Japan continues to claim Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and several uninhabited islands of the Lesser Kuril Ridge, referred to in Japan as the Habomai Islands. The Russian Foreign Ministry has consistently stated that Russia’s sovereignty over the Kuril Islands is non-negotiable, as international agreements confirm their status as Russian territory.

Following Tokyo's imposition of anti-Russian sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict, Russia suspended peace treaty consultations with Japan. Moscow also exited talks with Tokyo on creating joint economic projects in the southern Kuril Islands and blocked the renewal of Japan’s status as a sectoral dialogue partner within the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

Subsequently, Russia annulled its agreement with Japan on simplified procedures for visits to the Kurils by Japanese nationals — former residents of the islands — as well as a pact on mutual travel procedures. The Russian Foreign Ministry later clarified that this move did not affect the Soviet-Japanese accord on visa-free grave visits of July 2, 1986.

The visa-free exchange initiative began in 1992 under an intergovernmental agreement aimed at enhancing mutual understanding. Since that time, approximately 10,000 residents of Iturup, Kunashir, and Shikotan have visited Japan, while around 20,000 Japanese nationals have traveled to the southern Kurils. In September 2017, Moscow and Tokyo, based on a summit-level agreement, arranged the first charter flight to the southern Kuril Islands for former residents to visit the graves of their ancestors.