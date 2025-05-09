Europe delaying peace in Ukraine due to fear of bearing responsibility for mistakes

GENEVA, May 10. /TASS/. European leaders are postponing the moment of concluding peace in Ukraine due to concerns that they will have to bear responsibility for their wrong strategy of conflict solving, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

Statements of Europeans that Kiev can win on the battlefield and the time for truce has not yet come are only protracting the conflict in Ukraine, Szijjarto said. "European politicians chose the wrong strategy. This created problems in the daily life of their citizens and the end of war will have consequences for these politicians. Therefore, they want to postpone this moment for as long as possible," the minister noted.

Russia has repeatedly confirmed its readiness to hold direct talks with Ukraine without any conditions precedent. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced truce for the period of celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Victory but the Russian Defense Ministry reported about 500 violations of ceasefire by Ukraine as early as in first hours of truce.