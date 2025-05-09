Vucic thanks Putin for wonderful parade, expresses hope to meet Russian leader in Serbia

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic thanked the Russian leader Vladimir Putin during the talks in the Kremlin for the Victory Day parade organized by the Russian side and expressed hope to meet him in the Serbian capital.

"Thank you again for this special event, for the wonderful parade that we attended today. And hope to meet you in Belgrade, in Serbia," Vucic said.

Serbian President also thanked the Russian leader for his personal contribution to the development of the relations between the two countries and his support of the Balkan state’s territorial integrity.

"This is a very important day for us, the Serbs. We are proud of the role of our people in liberating the country from Nazi invaders and very grateful to the Soviet army for its crucial role in this liberation. I would like to express personal gratitude to you for your support of Serbia’s territorial integrity, of our sovereignty, and for your special contribution to the development of our bilateral relations," Vucic said.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he appreciates the decision by Vucic to come to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations despite all obstacles being made.

Russian President added that he rated high Belgrade’s independent position in international affairs. "We appreciate Serbia’s independent, sovereign line in international affairs," Putin said.