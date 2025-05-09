Iran’s foreign minister confirms talks with US in Oman on May 11

DUBAI, May 9. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that Iran and the US plan to hold the fourth round of their indirect talks on the Asian country’s nuclear program in Oman on May 11.

"Omani friends asked us about Sunday and we expressed our consent," he said on Telegram.

According to Araghchi, the exact time and place of the talks will be determined by the host country.

The Tasnim news agency previously reported that Tehran agreed to hold the next round of talks in Oman on May 11.

Mediated by Oman, the talks kicked off on April 12 in the Omani capital. The second took place on April 19 in Rome, and the third on April 26 in Oman again. The Iranian delegation is led by Araghchi, while the US team is headed by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.