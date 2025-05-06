Final agreements on Ukraine need to consider Minsk’s interests — Belarusian MFA

MINSK, May 6. /TASS/. Russia and the US should maintain a regular dialogue on resolving the Ukraine conflict, and final agreements on the matter need to consider Minsk’s interests, Belarusian First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Lukashevich said in an interview with Brazil’s media outlet O Mundo Diplomatico.

"The renewal of dialogue between Russia and the United States is an important step toward restoring mutual trust and finding mutually acceptable solutions. We would like such dialogue to take place regularly rather than sporadically," Lukashevich stated.

According to him, peace may be restored in the foreseeable future, provided all interested parties show the political will. He emphasized that Minsk was ready to continue facilitating efforts to resolve the situation in Ukraine and was also keen on taking a direct role in negotiations. "The voice of Belarus should definitely be heard at the negotiating table, and final agreements should also reflect Belarusian interests," the diplomat pointed out.

He noted that the key success factors included "the parties’ willingness to compromise, and the existence of a mechanism to monitor the implementation of agreements."

Lukashevich observed that when working to resolve the Ukraine crisis, the parties needed to examine the root causes of the conflict as it’s impossible to establish sustainable peace without addressing them. "In any case, direct dialogue between the parties is essential," he stressed.