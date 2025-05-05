Iranian minister accuses Netanyahu of trying to dictate policy choices to Trump

DUBAI, May 5. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to dictate to US President Donald Trump policy decisions about Tehran.

"Netanyahu is trying to brazenly dictate what President Trump can and cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran. The world has finally learned how Netanyahu is directly interfering with the US administration to drag it into another disaster in the region," he wrote on X.

According to Araghchi, the only path toward an agreement on Iran's nuclear program lies in the realm of diplomacy that’s based on "mutual respect and mutual interests."

On April 19, Reuters reported that Israel presented the US with several options for strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure. On April 17, the New York Times reported, citing sources, that Israel was already preparing to strike Iran's nuclear facilities in May and was convinced that the US would actively participate in the preparation of the attack and provide the Jewish state with protection from a possible retaliatory strike by Tehran. However, according to the newspaper, US President Donald Trump chose to pursue a diplomatic settlement of differences with Iran and informed Israel in early April that he would not support such an attack.

On Sunday, Netanyahu said Iran was behind the May 4 shelling of Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport by Yemen's Houthis and warned that Israel would "send a clear message" to Tehran. The Iranian Foreign Ministry vowed the country would decisively respond to any Israeli aggression, using "all its strength."