Cuba condemns Western sanctions on Russia, president says

ST. PETERSBURG, May 5. /TASS/. Havana once again condemns the West’s unilateral sanctions on Moscow, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said at a working meeting with Alexander Beglov, governor of the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

"I would like to especially thank you for your constant support for Cuba’s fight against the blockade, and for the removal of our country from the list of alleged sponsors of terrorism. We reiterate our condemnation for the unilateral restrictions and sanctions that the West imposes on Russia," the Cuban leader said.

According to him, the further development of cooperation with Russia will provide important support to Cuba.

"Today, we are talking about the siege that Cuba is facing from the US. The introduction of restrictions and the tightening of the blockade are leading to enormous deprivations and shortages in food, electricity and medicines, as well as to other negative consequences for the country’s economy and social life. However, we will not give up, like Leningrad residents did not give up during the siege. We will not let anyone insult us," Diaz-Canel stressed.

The Cuban president arrived in St. Petersburg on May 4. This is the first stop on his official visit to Russia, timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Cuba.