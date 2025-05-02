UN preparing large-scale reform due to budget constraint — Reuters

UNITED NATIONS, May 2. /TASS/. The United Nations is considering a radical restructuring with a merger of key teams and reallocation of resources, Reuters reported, citing a confidential memorandum prepared by a working group of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The document suggests consolidating dozens of agencies in four main directions: peace and security, humanitarian issues, sustainable development and human rights. Among the specific measures is the merger of operating agencies of the World Food Programme, UNICEF, WHO and UNHCR in a single humanitarian agency. The reform also provides for the reduction of duplicating functions and streamlining of personnel, including the transfer of a part of employees from Geneva and New York to cities with smaller costs.

The initiative is associated with the financial crisis in the UN. Final restructuring proposals are to be presented by May 16.