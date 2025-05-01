Europe preparing new package of sanctions against Russia — French Foreign Minister

PARIS, May 1. /TASS/. European countries are planning to introduce another package of anti-Russian sanctions should Moscow refuse to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine, and hope to secure the support of the United States in this matter, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in an interview with AFP.

"We Europeans will accompany this American [sanctions] initiative with a 17th package of sanctions and I committed yesterday to [US Senator] Lindsey Graham that we would try to coordinate both the substance and the timing of these two packages of sanctions," he said.

The agency recalled that Republican Senator Lindsey Graham earlier proposed tightening anti-Russian sanctions.