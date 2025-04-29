Afghanistan to send representative delegation to forum in Kazan — source

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. A representative delegation from Afghanistan will take part in the Russia-Islamic World forum in Kazan, an Afghan source told TASS.

"Afghanistan will send a substantial representative delegation to the forum in Kazan. It is expected to be led by Minister of Trade Nooruddin Azizi. The delegation will also include officials from several other ministries, including agriculture and energy," the source said, adding that during the visit, plans are to "try to find new opportunities for cooperation between Russia and Afghanistan."

Zamir Kabulov, adviser to the Russian foreign minister and presidential envoy for Afghanistan, said earlier that a large-scale Russian-Afghan business forum would be organized on the sidelines of the 16th international economic forum Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk will co-chair the Russian-Afghan business forum. Apart from that, an exhibition of Afghan-made goods will be organized on the forum’s margins.

Earlier, Russia’s Supreme Court upheld an appeal from the Prosecutor General to suspend the ban on the Taliban movement inside Russia. The decision took effect immediately.

About the forum

The 16th international economic forum Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum will be held in Kazan on May 13 through 18. Its main focus will be on digitalization and opportunities for cooperation.

