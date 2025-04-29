Organizers of Georgian protests planned to start Maidan — State Security Service

TBILISI, April 29. /TASS/. The organizers of rallies in Georgia planned to start a Maidan in 2024 and provoke clashes with law enforcement officials, which were supposed to lead to casualties, the country’s State Security Service said in its annual report.

"The organizers of the rallies aimed to escalate the protests into a Maidan. They planned to block Tbilisi’s transport hubs and roads leading to state and strategic buildings. They also planned to block all law enforcement bases and set up tent cities on central avenues," the report said.

The State Security Service also said that protesters planned to provoke law enforcement officials to engage in fighting, "which was supposed to lead to casualties." To this end, some protesters used pyrotechnics and Molotov cocktails.

In addition, according to the State Security Service, the organizers of protests planned to interfere with the December 14 presidential election, which was held in the parliament building. "They planned to escalate tensions to the maximum in the area adjacent to the Georgian parliament, which was supposed to result in casualties. [The organizers of the protests] hoped to shift the blame for this on the authorities," the report said.

Moreover, the State Security Service pointed out that the methods of color revolutions were employed during the rallies: threats and attempts to bribe law enforcement officials, and staging law enforcement officials turning to protesters. The goal was to create the impression that government structures had collapsed.

Mass protests took place in Georgia in 2024. In the spring, the protests were triggered by the foreign agents law adopted by parliament. The opposition started rallies after the October 26 parliamentary elections. In late November and early December, the protests were triggered by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s statement that the ruling Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia party had decided to postpone any talks on starting EU accession negotiations until the end of 2028.