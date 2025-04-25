Trump admits he spoke 'in jest' about ending conflict in Ukraine on first day in office

NEW YORK, April 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has admitted that his campaign statements about ending the conflict in Ukraine on his first day in power were not meant to be taken seriously.

"Well, I said that figuratively, and I said that as an exaggeration to make a point. Obviously, people know that when I said that, it was said in jest, but it was also said that it will be ended," he told Time magazine in an interview.

Trump also said that he does not think that the conflict in Ukraine will last much longer.

"It's [former US President Joe] Biden's war. It’s not my war. I have nothing to do with it," Trump went on to say. "We've had very good talks, and we're getting very close to a deal. And I don't believe anybody else could have made that deal," the president added.

During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly said he intended to resolve the conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours, and that he could even accomplish this before the inauguration.