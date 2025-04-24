Lula da Silva intends to run in Brazil's 2026 presidential election

BUENOS AIRES, April 24. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that he plans to take part in the country’s presidential election scheduled for 2026, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported.

The head of state revealed his intention to seek another term during a meeting with several members of the Brazilian National Congress. Lula da Silva assured lawmakers that he is in good health, which will allow him to carry out the duties of the presidency for a fourth term if he wins in 2026. In 2024, he experienced a domestic injury due to a fall and underwent two surgeries to prevent a brain bleed.

Earlier, Lula da Silva confirmed that he will attend Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9. The president also mentioned that during his upcoming visit, he aims to discuss possibilities for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Lula da Silva was born in 1945 in the state of Pernambuco, northeastern Brazil. In 1980, he founded the Workers' Party. He was first elected as Brazil’s president in 2003 and served two consecutive terms until 2011. In 2022, he secured a third term by defeating then-incumbent leader Jair Bolsonaro and returned to office on January 1, 2023.