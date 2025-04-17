Sergey Glazyev to be appointed new Union State chief — Lukashenko

MINSK, April 17. /TASS/. Sergey Glazyev will be appointed the new State Secretary of the Union State by the decision of the presidents of Belarus and Russia, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with Glazyev.

"We agreed with Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin that your contribution to the construction of the Union State should be substantial. He has a good opinion of you. You have known my opinion for a long time. That is why we have reached this decision. Due to the fact that Dmitry Mezentsev's term in this position is coming to an end and he is moving to another role, we have made such a decision to appoint you as the leader and driving force of our Union State integration in terms of overseeing the entire apparatus of the association. I think the outcome will be favorable," the BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying at a meeting with Glazyev.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Dmitry Mezentsev as his representative in the Russian Constitutional Court. Earlier, Mezentsev held the post of State Secretary of the Union State.