Sudan's Darfur region may face humanitarian crisis — top diplomat

ANTALYA, April 11. /TASS/. The Darfur region in Sudan may face a serious humanitarian crisis due to the arrival there of servicemen from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after the withdrawal from the country's capital, Khartoum, Foreign Minister Ali Youssef Ahmed Al-Sharif said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"We are going to face a disaster in Darfur because those who left Hartum, the remnants of RSF, are now heading to Darfur and heading to Al-Fasher, the capital of Darfur. They were attacking this city many times before they fell to entering. But now they are gathering forces and are heading to Darfur. And you will hear about even more difficult humanitarian situation in Darfur," the top diplomat said.

Earlier, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that more than 4,000 civilians have been forced to leave their homes in Darfur since early April due to fighting and the deteriorating humanitarian situation. Since April 2023, when the armed conflict broke out in Sudan, more than 400,000 people have fled from their former places of residence in the Al-Fasher area.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council.

The main points of contention between the two military organizations pertain to the timeline and methods for unifying the armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should be appointed as commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is al-Burhan’s preferred option, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists.

On April 15, 2023, armed clashes between the rival military factions erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. The conflict has left thousands dead and tens of thousands injured. The warring parties held a series of consultations in Jeddah in 2023. A ceasefire between the army and special forces has been repeatedly announced, but none of the agreements reached have been fully implemented.