US to restore some terminated foreign aid programs — Reuters

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. The administration of President Donald Trump has decided to reinstate at least six recently canceled US foreign aid programs, Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

USAID Acting Administrator Jeremy Lewin asked staff in an internal email to reverse the terminations, sources said. The programs that he asked to restore were the World Food Program (WFP) awards in Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, Jordan, Iraq and Ecuador, five sources familiar with the matter said. The administration has also resumed four awards to the International Organization for Migration in the Pacific region, two sources said. "Sorry for all the back and forth on awards," Lewin said in the internal email seen by the agency. "There are a lot of stakeholders and we need to do better about balancing these competing interests," he added.

The decision to restore some aid followed pressure from inside the administration and from Congress, sources told Reuters. In particular, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Democrats on Tuesday wrote a letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding plans to restructure the State Department, including by folding in USAID, which they said was unconstitutional, illegal, unjustified, damaging, and inefficient. According to Stand Up For Aid, an advocacy group of current and former US officials, WFP contracts canceled on Lewin’s orders last weekend for Lebanon, Syria, Somalia and Jordan totaled more than $463 mln.

Trump suspended the activities of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which allocated funds to finance international organizations, in early February. Later the US administration announced the intention to cancel 92% of USAID and State Department contracts for foreign aid, which would save about $60 bln from the state budget.

On March 10, Rubio who was earlier appointed USAID’s temporary head, said that the Trump administration had officially ended 83% of USAID programs following a six-week review. The 5,200 contracts that were cancelled, spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve, and in some cases even harmed, the core national interests of the US, he noted.