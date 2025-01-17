Hamas says all differences with Israel related to ceasefire deal resolved — statement

CAIRO, January 17. /TASS/. Hamas said all its differences with Israel on a Gaza ceasefire deal were worked out on Friday morning, according to a statement released on the Palestinian group’s official Telegram channel.

"Through mediators’ efforts, all obstacles that arose over Israel holding up a ceasefire deal were resolved this morning," the statement reads. Hamas added that it would soon publish the lists of Palestinian prisoners expected to be released by Israel at the initial stage of the deal.

Earlier, The Jerusalem Post reported that Israel agreed to free 2,000 convicted terrorists in exchange for the release of 33 Israeli hostages at the first stage of the deal to last 42 days, including about 1,000 Palestinian detainees held following the events of October 7, 2023. Of these, 250 are serving life sentences. However, none of the individuals involved in the October 7 attack on Israel will be released, the newspaper noted.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced late on January 15 that Israel and Hamas reached a deal to release hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip and impose a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave through mediation efforts by Doha, Washington and Cairo. The accord is due to take effect on Sunday, January 19, he said.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the Gaza ceasefire agreement was signed in Doha by Israel, Hamas, the United States, and Qatar on January 16. A meeting of the Israeli security cabinet will follow, along with a broader government session, the office announced. Israel will vote on the deal on Saturday.