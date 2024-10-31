Moldova’s bloc Victory bloc challenges EU accession referendum returns in court

CHISINAU, October 31. /TASS/. Moldova’s bloc of opposition parties Victory is filing an appeal at the Constitutional Court to challenge the results of the referendum on accession to the EU, Marina Tauber, the bloc’s deputy chair and member of the Moldovan parliament told the media at the entrance to the court's office. She criticized the police for trying to prevent the bloc's delegation and supporters from entering the building.

"We have come to the CC to file an appeal for the annulment of the results of the referendum, but the police, contrary to the law, do not allow representatives of the Victory bloc into the building, although legislators and representatives of the leadership of Gagauzia are here," Tauber said. The TV channel First in Moldova was broadcasting live from the scene. After an argument the guards allowed the legislators to enter the CC.

The Constitutional Court will meet in session on Thursday to discuss the possible recognition of the referendum’s results. Only invited persons will have access to the session hall. According to the CEC, the turnout at the plebiscite was 50.72%; 50.35% voted in favor and 49.65% against, but inside Moldova the plebiscite failed, as 54% of voters voted against. Allegedly it was the votes of Moldovan labor migrants in Western countries that helped secure a minuscule advantage of only 0.7% (about 10,500 votes). As a result, with a turnout at the referendum of 50.72%, only 22.5% of all Moldovan citizens actually supported the constitutional change. Most Moldovan parties, including pro-European ones, consider these results disputable and have opposed the introduction of its results into the fundamental law.

At the referendum, Moldovans were asked to answer the question: "Do you support amending the Constitution for the purpose of Moldova’s accession to the European Union?" The referendum was held simultaneously with the presidential election in Moldova. Monitors say the plebiscite was designed to help the incumbent, Maia Sandu get re-elected for a second term amid an economic crisis and opposition protests.