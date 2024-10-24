BRICS has become mechanism for close cooperation, says Vietnam’s prime minister

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. The BRICS association has become a mechanism for close cooperation and effective solution to common challenges to humanity, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said at the Outreach/BRICS Plus meeting in Kazan.

"BRICS has confirmed its important role by becoming a mechanism for close cooperation for joint sustainable development and effective solution to common challenges to humanity. BRICS has inspired and given impetus to the countries of the Global South, including Vietnam, on their path to development," Pham Minh Chinh noted.

He expressed the opinion that the BRICS countries need to fight protectionism and the politicization of trade and economic relations.

"BRICS must resolutely fight the trend of protectionism and the politicization of economic, trade, scientific and technical relations and innovations," the head of the Vietnamese government said.

"BRICS should become the embodiment of close interconnection between countries, especially between developing countries," he believes. The association should take responsibility for "the distribution and efficient use of resources to adjust to climate change, further develop the green and digital economy, the circular economy, ensure food, energy and information security," the Vietnamese leader believes.

At a time when the world is entering an era of universal interconnectedness, deep integration, intelligent technologies and innovation, BRICS "should more actively and effectively participate in the formation of global rules and standards, especially in new areas such as the management of artificial intelligence, cloud computing and the Internet of Things," Pham Minh Trinh is sure.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister also drew attention to the important role of BRICS in strengthening ties between people.

"Cultural cooperation, interaction in education and training, tourism and exchanges between the peoples of the BRICS countries and other states should be strengthened to create a common cultural space, unity in diversity, where differences are respected and common values are supported," the head of government stressed.