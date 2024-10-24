Minsk ready for full membership in BRICS — Lukashenko

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Belarus is ready to become a full member of BRICS, the country's President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Minsk confirms its readiness for full membership in BRICS," he said at the BRICS Plus/Outreach plenary session.

Lukashenko pointed out that Belarus has developed a high level of interaction and trusting relations with the absolute majority of countries participating in the summit. "We have a long history of successful cooperation with many of them. Now we can complement our achievements on the bilateral track with new achievements in the integration format," the president emphasized.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov noted that Minsk has intensified work on the issue of the country's accession to BRICS as a partner country to obtain it at the summit in Kazan and expects full membership.