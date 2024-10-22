South African president arrives in Kazan to attend BRICS Summit

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Kazan to participate in the BRICS Summit, the press service of the head of Tatarstan reported.

"South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Kazan to participate in the BRICS Summit. He was met at the international airport by [Tatarstan’s head] Rustam Minnikhanov," the statement said.

"President Ramaphosa will commence his program this afternoon, 22 October 2024, with a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation," a communique from the South African presidential administration says. "The meeting will present an opportunity for President Ramaphosa to communicate priorities of the seventh administration, highlight the strategic importance of the Russian Federation to South Africa, and to exchange views with the Host President on issues of mutual interest," it added.

It noted that Ramaphosa will also hold several bilateral meetings with leaders attending the BRICS summit to strengthen political and economic relations in line with South Africa's national interests and foreign policy priorities.

"On Wednesday, 23 October 2024, the President will deliver the country statement during the BRICS Plenary session themed Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security," the communique stated. "He will also attend the Welcoming Ceremony for Heads of Delegations of BRICS States, Invited Countries and International Organizations. President Ramaphosa will deliver the second country statement on 24 October 2024 during the BRICS Summit Outreach/BRICS Plus session held under the theme ‘BRICS and Global South: building a better world together.’ The aim of the dialogue is to enhance BRICS ties with leading developing economies," the statement reads.

It points out that "a founding value of BRICS is the shared vision of the urgent need to restructure global political, economic and financial governance to be more fair, just and representative."

The South African delegation, which arrived in Russia to attend the BRICS summit, includes Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, Defense Minister Angelina Motshekga, Minister in the President's Office Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau.