IRGC says disrupted Israeli air defenses in cyber operation last week

DUBAI, October 9. /TASS/. Iran disrupted Israeli air defense systems in a cyber operation as it delivered a massive missile strike on the Jewish state last week, said Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari, an advisor to the Chief Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"We conducted a cyber operation and [used] electronic [warfare] against [air defense] systems of the Israeli criminals as we attacked, thanks to which our missiles made it past [Israeli air defenses] and hit their targets," the Iranian Defense Ministry quoted the general as saying.

"During Operation True Promise 2, 90% of our missiles hit designated targets, which exposed [Israel’s] weakness," the commander said. Tehran dubbed its latest attack on Israel "Operation True Promise 2". It followed Iran’s massive aerial attack on Israel on April 13 that came as a response to an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy complex in Damascus.

On October 1, the Islamic republic launched a massive missile attack against the Jewish state in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Lebanon-based Shia movement Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Tehran said that 90% of the missiles hit their designated targets. Israel, in turn, said that Iran had fired some 180 missiles into the country, most of which were intercepted. The Israeli General Staff vowed to choose the right moment to surprise Iran with a counterattack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would see even larger-scale strikes.