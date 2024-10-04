Israeli military says it delivered multiple strikes in and around Beirut

TEL AVIV, October 4. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it continued air strikes on the Lebanese capital and its suburbs on Friday, attacking dozens of Hezbollah sites.

Pinpoint strikes targeted several weapons depots, headquarters and other military infrastructure in the Beirut area, according to the IDF.

"The Israeli Air Force struck <...> targets in Beirut, including Hezbollah intelligence officers, intelligence gathering capabilities, command centers and other infrastructure," the IDF said in a statement. "Numerous measures were taken to reduce the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance."

On September 23, Israel started a military operation codenamed Northern Arrows against Hezbollah in Lebanon, carrying out widespread strikes at the group’s military sites. The stated goal is to create a secure environment in areas near the Israeli northern border, so that tens of thousands of people could return to their homes.

In a strike on September 27 Israel eliminated Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Overnight into October 1, Israel announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.