Israeli army says it conducts targeted strike in Beirut

TEL AVIV, September 24. /TASS/. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has carried out another strike on the Lebanese capital, the army said in a statement.

"The IDF conducted a targeted strike in Beirut. Details to follow," the statement reads.

The Ynet media outlet said, citing reports from Lebanon, that the strike had targeted the Dahieh neighborhood where the Hezbollah Shia movement is based.

Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Herzi Halevi said on September 23 that the country had launched "a pre-emptive offensive operation," titled Northern Arrows, with Israeli forces conducting strikes on Hezbollah’s military facilities. The declared goal is to create safe conditions for the return of local residents to Israel’s northern border areas, from where they were evacuated due to the shelling attacks that Hezbollah units have been conducting since October 8, 2023.

Earlier, Halevi announced plans to step up attacks on Lebanon, saying that the army did not intend to give Hezbollah a respite.