Israeli army carries out second round of strikes on Lebanon — statement

TEL AVIV, September 24. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force carried out today’s second round of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the army said in a statement.

According to the army, the strikes hit targets in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, as well as in some areas in the country’s south. "Among the targets struck were buildings in which weapons were stored, command centers, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites," the statement reads.

"During the strikes, secondary explosions were identified, indicating that large amounts of weapons were stored in the buildings," the Israeli army pointed out.

The Israel Defense Forces "will continue operating to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure," the document said.

Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Herzi Halevi said on September 23 that the country had launched "a pre-emptive offensive operation," titled Northern Arrows, with Israeli forces conducting strikes on Hezbollah’s military facilities. The declared goal is to create safe conditions for the return of local residents to Israel’s northern border areas, from where they were evacuated due to the shelling attacks that Hezbollah units have been conducting since October 8, 2023.