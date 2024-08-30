US presidential candidate Harris says no plans to ban hydraulic fracking technology

NEW YORK, August 30. /TASS/. The US Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, said she was not planning to outlaw the hydraulic fracking technology for hydrocarbon extraction if elected.

"I made that clear on the debate stage in 2020, that I would not ban fracking. As vice president, I did not ban fracking. As president, I will not ban fracking," she said in an interview to CNN.

It was her first joint television interview with running mate Tim Walz since they both formally accepted the Democratic presidential nomination.

When the host reminded her that in 2019 Harris spoke in favor of banning fracking, she replied: "In 2020 I made very clear where I stand. We are in 2024, and I have not changed that position, nor will I going forward <…> My values have not changed.".