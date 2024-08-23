Total of 110 envoys from 40 countries to attend BRICS Young Diplomats Forum — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. About 110 representatives from 40 countries will take part in the 6th BRICS Young Diplomats Forum to be held in Ufa on August 27-31, Chairman of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Council of Young Diplomats Konstantin Kolpakov told TASS.

"Very soon the 6th BRICS Young Diplomats Forum will kick off. It has become a tradition. Taking into account the expansion of the number of participants of the association itself, the geography of participants of our event has also expanded. As of today, we are expecting our guests from nearly 40 countries, bringing the total number of guests to 110," he said.

"They include countries that were originally part of BRICS, countries that joined the association in 2023, as well as countries interested in active participation in one or another format," Kolpakov added.