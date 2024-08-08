US, UK make strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah — Al Masirah TV

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The US and British armed forces have carried out strikes on the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, controlled by Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement, Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said.

It said at least two airstrikes had been carried out on the Al-Jabanah neighborhood in the coastal part of the city. The TV channel did not give any information about the aftermath of the attack, including possible casualties or destruction.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the group said they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships affiliated with that country from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023.

In response to these attacks, the US and UK announced Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. Afterward, the UK and US started carrying out regular strikes on Houthi military sites in various Yemeni provinces.