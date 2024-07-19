Trump says he seeks re-election as US president to save democracy

MILWAUKEE, July 19. /TASS/. Ex-US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said in his speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that he is seeking to save democracy.

At the convention, Trump accepted the Republican nomination for president.

Saving democracy

"I am the one saving democracy for the people of our country," he pointed out. "We must not criminalize dissent or demonize political disagreement," Trump noted, adding: "If Democrats want to unify our country, they should drop these partisan witch hunts, which I’ve been going through for approximately eight years."

Peace and harmony

The Republican candidate vowed to restore peace and harmony across the world if re-elected president. "We will return law and order to our streets, patriotism to our schools, and importantly, we will restore peace, stability and harmony all throughout the world," he said, highlighting the need to rescue the nation from the "failed and even incompetent leadership" of the current administration.

"Our opponents inherited a world at peace and turned it into a planet of war. We’re in a planet of war. Look at that attack on Israel. Look at what’s happening with Ukraine. The cities are just bombed out," Trump specified. "I will keep our sons and daughters safe. As we bring security to our streets, we will help bring stability to the world," he went on to say. "I was the first president in modern times to start no new wars," the Republican emphasized. "I had no wars, other than ISIS (the Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia - TASS), which I defeated. <...> We had no wars. I could stop wars with a telephone call," Trump claimed.

Iran and North Korea

While he was in office, Tehran was ready to make a deal with the US to resolve the Iran nuclear issue, the presidential candidate stressed. However, now, "Iran is very close to having a nuclear weapon, which would have never happened" during his presidential term.

Trump also believes that the US will be able to improve relations with North Korea if he returns to the White House. "When we get back, I get along with him (North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - TASS). He’d like to see me back too," Trump said.

Economy

Speaking of the economy, he pointed out that during his presidency, the US economy was stronger than China’s. "We had an economy the likes of which nobody, no nation had ever seen. China, we were beating them at levels that were incredible. <...> We’ll do it again, but we’ll do it even better," Trump said.

The Republican presidential candidate also plans to ensure US dominance in the energy field if re-elected. According to him, the country "will be energy dominant and supply not only ourselves, but we will supply the rest of the world."

In addition, Trump vowed to start paying off the country’s national debt, lower taxes and reduce inflation. "I will end the devastating inflation crisis immediately, bring down interest rates and lower the cost of energy," he said. "We’ll start paying off debt and start lowering taxes even further," Trump noted, adding: "We’re going to give you more and it’s going to lead to tremendous growth. We want growth in our country. That’s what’s going to pay off our debt." "And next, we will end the ridiculous and actually incredible waste of taxpayer dollars that is fueling the inflation crisis. They’ve spent trillions of dollars of things having to do with the Green New Scam," he emphasized. "We will redirect that money for important projects like roads, bridges, dams and we will not allow it to be spent on the meaningless Green New scam ideas," the Republican said.

Assassination attempt

Trump also recounted the recent attempt on his life, which took place at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. "Behind me, and to the right, was a large screen that was displaying a chart of border crossings under my leadership. The numbers were absolutely amazing. In order to see the chart, I started to, like this, turn to my right, and was ready to begin a little bit further turn, which I’m very lucky I didn’t do, when I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me really, really hard. On my right ear," he recalled. "If I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark and I would not be here tonight," Trump concluded, addressing the convention.

The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13 at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear, while one of his supporters was killed in the shooting. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service officers. The motives of the perpetrator are still unknown.