{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Trump says he seeks re-election as US president to save democracy

The Republican candidate vowed to restore peace and harmony across the world if re-elected president
Donald Trump AP Photo/ Paul Sancya
Donald Trump
© AP Photo/ Paul Sancya

MILWAUKEE, July 19. /TASS/. Ex-US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said in his speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that he is seeking to save democracy.

At the convention, Trump accepted the Republican nomination for president.

Saving democracy

"I am the one saving democracy for the people of our country," he pointed out. "We must not criminalize dissent or demonize political disagreement," Trump noted, adding: "If Democrats want to unify our country, they should drop these partisan witch hunts, which I’ve been going through for approximately eight years."

Peace and harmony

The Republican candidate vowed to restore peace and harmony across the world if re-elected president. "We will return law and order to our streets, patriotism to our schools, and importantly, we will restore peace, stability and harmony all throughout the world," he said, highlighting the need to rescue the nation from the "failed and even incompetent leadership" of the current administration.

"Our opponents inherited a world at peace and turned it into a planet of war. We’re in a planet of war. Look at that attack on Israel. Look at what’s happening with Ukraine. The cities are just bombed out," Trump specified. "I will keep our sons and daughters safe. As we bring security to our streets, we will help bring stability to the world," he went on to say. "I was the first president in modern times to start no new wars," the Republican emphasized. "I had no wars, other than ISIS (the Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia - TASS), which I defeated. <...> We had no wars. I could stop wars with a telephone call," Trump claimed.

Iran and North Korea

While he was in office, Tehran was ready to make a deal with the US to resolve the Iran nuclear issue, the presidential candidate stressed. However, now, "Iran is very close to having a nuclear weapon, which would have never happened" during his presidential term.

Trump also believes that the US will be able to improve relations with North Korea if he returns to the White House. "When we get back, I get along with him (North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - TASS). He’d like to see me back too," Trump said.

Economy

Speaking of the economy, he pointed out that during his presidency, the US economy was stronger than China’s. "We had an economy the likes of which nobody, no nation had ever seen. China, we were beating them at levels that were incredible. <...> We’ll do it again, but we’ll do it even better," Trump said.

The Republican presidential candidate also plans to ensure US dominance in the energy field if re-elected. According to him, the country "will be energy dominant and supply not only ourselves, but we will supply the rest of the world."

In addition, Trump vowed to start paying off the country’s national debt, lower taxes and reduce inflation. "I will end the devastating inflation crisis immediately, bring down interest rates and lower the cost of energy," he said. "We’ll start paying off debt and start lowering taxes even further," Trump noted, adding: "We’re going to give you more and it’s going to lead to tremendous growth. We want growth in our country. That’s what’s going to pay off our debt." "And next, we will end the ridiculous and actually incredible waste of taxpayer dollars that is fueling the inflation crisis. They’ve spent trillions of dollars of things having to do with the Green New Scam," he emphasized. "We will redirect that money for important projects like roads, bridges, dams and we will not allow it to be spent on the meaningless Green New scam ideas," the Republican said.

Assassination attempt

Trump also recounted the recent attempt on his life, which took place at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. "Behind me, and to the right, was a large screen that was displaying a chart of border crossings under my leadership. The numbers were absolutely amazing. In order to see the chart, I started to, like this, turn to my right, and was ready to begin a little bit further turn, which I’m very lucky I didn’t do, when I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me really, really hard. On my right ear," he recalled. "If I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark and I would not be here tonight," Trump concluded, addressing the convention.

The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13 at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear, while one of his supporters was killed in the shooting. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service officers. The motives of the perpetrator are still unknown.

Tags
United StatesElectionsDonald Trump
Military operation in Ukraine
China stresses need to create conditions for direct Russian-Ukrainian dialogue
According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian, "major powers should show positive energy rather than negative influence"
Read more
Orban to publish report on his peace mission to Kiev, Moscow, Beijing, Washington
The Prime Minister hopes that his report and his proposals will become a beneficial contribution to any initiatives that the President of the European Council will be able to present to EU leaders at the appropriate time and in an appropriate form
Read more
US to fuel up conflict potential in South Caucasus — MFA about joint drill with Armenia
"The exercise involves servicemen from the Armenian Armed Forces’ Peacekeeping Brigade, the US Army Europe and Africa and the Kansas National Guard," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Czech Republic to train up to 4,000 Ukrainian servicemen per year
Ukraine also signed the agreement on cooperation in the security sphere with Slovenia
Read more
Confrontation with Russia to be new driving force for EU under von der Leyen — envoy
The EU has definitively staked on confrontation with Russia, which in the foreseeable future will pose the main threat to today's eurocracy," Kirill Logvinov said
Read more
Russian diplomat says Ursula von der Leyen wants EC to control EU defense industry
"The bid to turn the EU into the EDU (the European Defense Union - TASS) means the European Commission would seize control over the entire European defense industry," Kirill Logvinov noted
Read more
Iran to seek justice over assassination of Soleimani — diplomat
"We will only resort to Iranian and international legal and judicial procedures," Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said, replying to a question as to whether violent measures against Trump will be used
Read more
Trump agrees to run for presidency
"I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America," he said
Read more
Russian military hit Ukrainian drone control stations in Zaporozhye Region
Intensity of drones use by the Ukrainian military declined dramatically after strikes, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber’s commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and veteran support, said
Read more
Ursula von der Leyen re-elected as President of European Commission
Von der Leyen’s candidacy was supported by 401 out of 720 Members of the European Parliament
Read more
Woman attempted to commit suicide in Ukraine due to denied draft deferment for husband
The woman was hospitalized
Read more
Foreign mercenaries in Kharkov Region not too engaged in fighting — official
The center for recording war crimes of the Kharkov Region Civil-Military Administration has documented more than 50 war crimes by foreign mercenaries, Deputy head of the Kharkov region military-civil administration Yevgeny Lisnyak said
Read more
Forest fire area in Tuapse District growing to 3.2 hectares
Professionals are trying now to contain the fire outbreak
Read more
Ukraine may cease to exist by 2034 — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Ukraine will never join NATO
Read more
Biden will not alter his pro-war policy — Orban's letter to European Council President
The incumbent President is making immense efforts to stay in the race
Read more
Gazprom sets absolute record for summer gas supplies to Russian consumers
The record was set on July 17 and reached 700.4 mln cubic meters of gas
Read more
West may resort to 'blunt deportation' of Ukrainians to battlefront — Russia’s diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Kiev intends to start recruiting Ukrainians, who have a dual citizenship or residence permits in other countries, while a number of European states are willing to assist Ukraine in this regard
Read more
13th stage of Formula 1 season to kick off in Hungary
The competition will be staged at the Hungaroring race track
Read more
Election fraud so rampant in US, 'mannequin' can be elected president — Tucker Carlson
"With enough cheating that could happen," the american journalist said, speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Read more
Infantry fighting vehicles to be protected against strike drones — developer
"The list of activities is extensive, from anti-drone canopies to active protection," the spokesperson of the company said
Read more
Battlegroup West howitzers destroy Ukrainian drones warehouse, takeoff point
The artillerists helped the infantry to advance and capture more advantageous lines
Read more
The Moscow Times, Carnegie Endowment added to list of undesirable organizations
Previously, the Prosecutor General’s Office deemed these organizations undesirable in Russia
Read more
Ukraine plans to end hostilities, engage in talks with Russia — NYT
According to the report, "Ukraine is pursuing a plan for a negotiated end to the fighting"
Read more
Russia to wrap up special operation by end of year — Chechen commander
According to Major General Apty Alaudinov, the Kiev regime has already realized that "the war has already been lost"
Read more
US Republicans divided over support to Ukraine — prominent member
Donald Trunp "made it clear he'd like to end that war", a former Republican presidential contender Asa Hutchinson has told
Read more
US weapons in Germany to come as response to Russia’s Iskander missiles, top brass claims
The US White House press office announced on July 10 that the United States would begin deploying long-range capabilities in Germany in 2026 with significantly longer range than current land-based fires in Europe
Read more
Shipbuilders prepare combat ships for Russia’s Main Naval Parade
This work involved practically all of the Marine Plant’s services
Read more
Attempt on Trump's life could have ruined possibility of settlement in Ukraine — expert
According to Richard Black, "throughout the campaign, the administration seems to have provided inadequate security for Biden’s presidential opponents"
Read more
Alternate aircraft of Air India to arrive in Krasnoyarsk this morning
It is expected at 07:00 a.m. GMT
Read more
Relations between Russia, Nicaragua at their peak — State Duma speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin met with special envoy of the President of Nicaragua for relations with Russia Laureano Ortega
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
France to form a Ukrainian army brigade in 2024 — TV
The Ukrainian military will practice at training bases in France, where French servicemen are normally trained before departing to missions overseas, France 3 television reports
Read more
Russia may deploy nuclear missiles in response to US missile deployment in Germany — MFA
According to Sergey Ryabkov, given the combined capacities of NATO countries, Russia needs to calibrate its response, without feeling any "internal constraint" in terms of what to deploy, where and when
Read more
Russia to 'inevitably' lift moratorium on deploying intermediate-range missiles — analyst
According to Vasily Kashin, Russia can equip these missiles with both nuclear warheads and conventional warheads
Read more
One needs to view Ukraine settlement objectively — Foreign Ministry
It is necessary to separate election rhetoric from the statements of acting politicians who are vested with relevant powers, Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Kiev prepared Putin’s assassination attempt with Western involvement, funding — diplomat
"There are no doubts that such crimes were planned and funded with direct participation of the Anglo-Saxon masters of the Kiev regime," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
China suspends arms control talks with US — Foreign Ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian urged the United States to "respect China's basic interests and form the necessary conditions for a dialogue and consultation between the two countries"
Read more
Germany pushes topic of Nord Stream sabotage away in every possible way — ambassador
Sergey Nechaev pointed out that "during this time, not a single official statement has been made that could in any way shed light on the incident"
Read more
Russian banks to boost green loans portfolios in coming years — research
According to the conservative estimate of ACRA based on results of a banks poll in April - June 2024, the ESG portfolio of the Russian banking sector totaled 4.4 trillion rubles as of the end of 2023
Read more
West twists strike at Kiev hospital by Bucha template — Russian envoy to OSCE
Maksim Buyakevich also underscored that, amid the Kiev regime’s targeted attacks on children, Washington and London continue to invest into maintaining the degree of the armed standoff
Read more
FSB reveals Wehrmacht general’s testimony on how Hitler perceived enslaving Russia
The FSB published the testimony by former commandant of the Mogilev fortified area Major General Gottfried von Erdmannsdorff who had surrendered to Soviet troops
Read more
FSB thwarts terror attack at Yessentuki bus station, detains suspect
After the terror attack, the suspect planned to leave for Syria to join the ranks of the terrorist organization, it said
Read more
Lavrov to attend ASEAN ministerial events in Laos on July 26-27 — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova noted that the association remains the core of multi-vector intergovernmental interaction in the broad space of the Asia-Pacific region
Read more
Ukrainian opposition leader sends letter to Trump saying Kiev had motive to kill him
"Physical elimination of political opponents and political corruption are links in a chain for those who are seeking to stay in power and are profiting from the war in Ukraine by means of selling weapons to Ukrainian neo-Nazis," Viktor Medvedchuk stressed
Read more
Hungary believes intensity of conflict in Ukraine will soon escalate radically — Orban
"We can assume that tensions will not decrease and the parties will not start searching for a way out of the conflict without significant external involvement," the Hungarian PM said in his address to Brussels
Read more
DPR official says Ukrainian forces left positions in northeast of Chasov Yar
Ukrainian forces had heavy losses in the area, according to the source
Read more
Houthis report striking Tel Aviv with drone overnight
The Houthis used a novel UAV dubbed Jaffo which, according to the rebels, is capable of bypassing air defense systems
Read more
Nigeria recalls its ambassadors from all over the world
Nigeria's United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva are exempted from this total recall in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly
Read more
Around 85,000 robots planned to be delivered to Russian enterprises by 2030
Denis Manturov also said that state support measures that will be available to manufacturers
Read more
Defense firm delivers new batch of T-90M main battle tanks to Russian troops
It is reported that the tanks feature a new turret, next-generation reactive armor, a new cannon, advanced communications and a more powerful engine
Read more
Sakhalin Region to be first in Russia to open skies for civilian drones
Later such a solution will be replicated in all Russian regions
Read more
West worried about Ukrainian army’s repeated failures, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the Kiev regime "is used to" employing terrorist methods
Read more
Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in unsuccessful attempt to launch explosive-laden drone
Fellow Ukrainian servicemen "did not even try" to render first medical aid to the wounded, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
US directly involved in Middle East, Ukraine conflicts — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that "the current unprecedented outburst of violence in the Middle East is largely a consequence of the well-known US policy in the region"
Read more
Russia lowered investments in US Treasuries to $45 mln in May 2024
Long-term Treasuries accounted for $42 mln of Russian investments, while short-term Treasuries stood at $3 mln
Read more
Biden administration deludes itself by thinking new war not to affect US — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat pointed out that geopolitics has "buried the once sacred for the West market laws"
Read more
Idea of turning EU into defense union signals shift towards military approach — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the joint defense and security policy is one of the tracks of shared work within the framework of the European Union
Read more
North Korean leader meets with Russian military delegation
The need for the military cooperation between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Russia for purposes of supporting mutual security was discussed
Read more
Trump says he seeks re-election as US president to save democracy
The Republican candidate vowed to restore peace and harmony across the world if re-elected president
Read more
India favors BRICS payment system creation, says such decision cannot be taken hurriedly
The expert expects such a step to have far-reaching consequences
Read more
NATO preparing for direct confrontation with Russia — Foreign Ministry
According to Anton Mazur, the relevant plans include "increasing the number of armed forces and the number of weapons, their redeployment to the East, increasing military production, developing military transport infrastructure, building strategic reserves, dehumanizing Russians through propaganda and even building POW camps"
Read more
Kazakhstan to supply 1.2 mln tons of oil to Germany via Druzhba in 2025
In 2023 this figure was 993,000 tons
Read more
Nineteen drones destroyed at night — Russian Defense Ministry
They were destroyed over the territory of Belgorod and Kursk Regions, the Republic of Crimea and the Black Sea
Read more
Speaker of Georgian parliament says opposition gearing up to reject election outcome
Shalva Papuashvili said the opposition previously also rejected the outcome elections, but did not achieve anything
Read more
De-dollarization process underway, cannot be stopped — Lavrov
Issues of reforming the IMF and the WTO are also on the agenda of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian Foreign Minister stressed
Read more
Russian Pacific Fleet ships pass Suez Canal, enter Red Sea
The long-distance voyage of the Pacific Fleet ships began on January 22 this year
Read more
Europe started paying €200 bln more after abandoning Russian resources — Lavrov
Europe’s economy is suffering now as "it was forced to assume the main burden of sanctions," Russian Foreign Minister added
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry publishes losses of Ukraine’s National Guard
On April 18, the Defense Ministry made public the first lists containing personal data of Ukrainian soldiers killed in action
Read more
F-16's no match for Russian jets in air combat
F-16 is inferior in maneuverability to the latest generation of Russian thrust-vectoring aircraft, French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre said
Read more
Russia-China friendship undermining West’s world order — European Commission chief
Ursula von der Leyen also pointed out that Russia, North Korea, Iran and some other countries were seeking "to create an alternative international order," allegedly based "on redrawn maps, imperial ideas and spheres of influence"
Read more
Air India plane heading to San Francisco makes emergency landing in Russia
The landing was requested after the triggering of a smoke sensor
Read more
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
Read more
Press review: Multiple nations eye greater role in SCO and Putin lobbies for digital ruble
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 18th
Read more
Trump personally prepared text of final speech for convention participants
The first speech of the ex-US President after the assassination attempt is expected to start at 09:00 p.m. local time [02:00 a.m. GMT]
Read more
Von der Leyen vows to turn EU into defense union
It is reported that there is a lot Europe can do to support and coordinate efforts to strengthen the defense industrial base, innovation and the Single Market
Read more
Russian strike hits Ukrainian security agency’s command post in Kiev — security official
According to the report, several officers were killed at the command post, while the first deputy SBU chief suffered minor injuries
Read more
Russia’s Caucasus partners must realize West’s 'friendship' not to be trusted — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the US views South Caucasus "exclusively as a foothold for various actions, aimed against Russia and against the peaceful coexistence of the countries and peoples located there"
Read more
Over 30 foreign mercenaries killed in Kharkov Region since May — official
The bodies of mercenaries are secretly airlifted by helicopters from Kharkov Airport to western Ukraine on a 24-hour basis
Read more
Two betting services show Harris has higher odds to be presidential nominee than Biden
One of the services gives her the odds of 45%, up from 40% for incumbent President Joe Biden
Read more
Explosion in Tel Aviv caused by aerial target crash — IDF
The Israeli Air Force "increased its air patrols in order to protect Israeli airspace"
Read more
Orban to publish report on his peace mission to Kiev, Moscow, Beijing, Washington
"The Prime Minister hopes that his report and his proposals will become a beneficial contribution to any initiatives that the President of the European Council will be able to present to EU leaders at the appropriate time and in an appropriate form," Orban’s Spokesman Bertalan Havasi said
Read more
IOC publishes list of Russian athletes cleared for 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris
The Paris-2024 Organizing Committee also published a list of 16 Belarusian athletes, who will be participating in the upcoming Olympics
Read more
Musk says Biden won’t be allowed to stay in the race
The businessman didn’t elaborate on who will convince the president to drop out
Read more
By bringing up Russia-Ukraine talks, US seeks to buy time to solve domestic problems
Earlier, The New York Times reported that the Ukrainian authorities were planning to halt hostilities with Russia through peace talks
Read more
Russia vows to safeguard security amid NATO's naval buildup in Black Sea — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also pointed out that the presence of non-regional countries in the Black Sea "is quite tightly regulated by the Montreux Convention"
Read more
Court upholds RusChemAlliance's claim to recover 273 mln euros from Bayerische Landesbank
RusChemAlliance filed a claim against Bayerische Landesbank for 270.5 million euros and 2.64 million euros of interest for delays in the bank guarantee under the contract with Linde
Read more
Russian troops wipe out US-made M109 Paladin artillery gun in Kherson area
According to the report, the Lancet strike wiped out the US-made artillery gun
Read more
Press review: Lavrov issues stark warning at UNSC and talks on Ukraine must include Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 17th
Read more
Biden forgets Pentagon head’s name in BET interview, calls him simply ‘black man’
After Joe Biden was unable to recall Lloyd Austin’s name, he mentioned Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a black woman
Read more
Russia's position on Boeing 777 crash in 2014 unchanged — Kremlin
"None of the Russian side’s arguments were taken into account, we did not participate in the investigation," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more
Biden could announce this weekend he quits race — report
The president’s fellow party members, close friends and major campaign donors believe Biden will not be able to change public perceptions of his age, deliver congressional majorities or defeat his Republican rival Donald Trump
Read more
Russian troops gain better positions in Kupyansk area, says military expert
"If we speak about the Svatovo-Kremennaya area, our servicemen have achieved success near Makeyevka and Petrovskoye," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Moscow will take tit-for-tat measures if West confiscates Russian assets — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that the West, which has lost the ability to develop even pseudo-legal grounds for its actions of an aggressive nature, never intended to comply with international law and the norms of its own legislation
Read more
Biden orders to stage poll on Harris prospects in election race — TV
According to ABC, the US President has become more responsive to calls for withdrawing from the race
Read more
G7's attempts to dictate rules to global majority unacceptable — Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia believes that "the international monetary and financial system should be non-discriminatory, equally accessible and fair," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Kiev ready to take reckless steps against Belarus amid military failures — Russian MFA
"The Belarusian Defense Ministry in fact pointed to the movement of air defense and electronic warfare systems, armored vehicles and long-range artillery systems along the border," Alexey Polishchuk stressed
Read more
Policeman in Paris wounded in knife attack
The documents found on the suspect showed he is a 27-years-old foreigner legally residing in France
Read more
Most Russians don’t have negative feelings towards other nationalities, poll indicates
At the same time, Russians also seek a tougher migration policy
Read more
Ukrainian military given specific orders to maximize damage on civilians — Russian general
Speaking about the possibility of a peace agreement, Apty Alaudinov indicated that "nobody is going to come running to Zelensky or whoever else"
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Some forces seek major conflict in Middle East, particularly against Iran — Lavrov
"This is a short-sighted, hopeless policy, and we are actively opposing it," Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more