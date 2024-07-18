US President Joe Biden diagnosed with coronavirus infection — White House

WASHINGTON, July 18. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms," Jean-Pierre said.

The spokeswoman added that Biden will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.

The president’s personal doctor informed that the US leader is experiencing runny nose, non-productive cough and general malaise.

"He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point of care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus," the doctor said in a statement, published by the White House.

According to the White House press pool, Biden is feeling well. The president was not wearing a face mask when he boarded Air Force One without assistance.

When asked about his health, Biden told reporters traveling with him, "I feel good."

The announcement was made shortly after UnidosUS CEO Janet Murguia said Biden would skip the next event in Las Vegas because of the novel coronavirus infection.