US authorities had data on Iran’s alleged plot to assassinate ex-President Trump — CNN

NEW YORK, July 16. /TASS/. Authorities of the United States obtained information several weeks ago that Iran had been allegedly plotting an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump and it led to heightened security on behalf of the Secret Service, CNN reported on Tuesday.

"There’s no indication that Thomas Matthew Crooks, the would-be assassin who attempted to kill the former president on Saturday, was connected to the plot," the US-based news agency said referring to its sources.

CNN also added that "Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was also a target of the Iranian assassination plot, according to a federal law enforcement source familiar with the investigation..."

On July 13, former US President Trump survived an assassination attempt during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

As a result of the shooting at the rally, one of his supporters was killed. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service officers. The motives of the perpetrator are still unknown.

Two of the three attendees wounded in the attempted assassination of former US President (2017-2021) Donald Trump at a rally in Butler (Pennsylvania) are in stable condition, the government reported referring to local police data earlier this week.

According to its information, 57-year-old David Dutch of New Kensington and 74-year-old James Copenhaver of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, were among the injured. It also said that Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver Township was killed in the incident.