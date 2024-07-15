Trump assassination attempt complicates election campaign for both parties — expert

ROME, July 15. The attempted assassination of Donald Trump complicates the election campaign for both the Democrats and the Republicans and may trigger further violence, Andrew Spannaus, a US columnist and publicist working in Italy, opined in a conversation with TASS.

"The assassination attempt on Trump came at a very difficult and sensitive time in the campaign because of Joe Biden's condition," said Spannaus, author of the 2016 book Why Trump Will Win, in which he predicted his election as president.

"Trump has always acted as an opposition to the establishment system, and what happened strengthens that image of him. On the one hand, partly he himself allowed the rhetoric of violence, on the other hand, recently we have heard increasingly persistent statements that Trump is a threat to democracy, that he is authoritarian, and all this has led to the deterioration of the confrontational climate," the expert said.

He believes that in general, the assassination attempt "complicates the situation for the Democrats, but also for Trump." "Although, of course, the Republicans do have certain bonuses. For example, now his candidacy as an opponent for the authorities can attract part of the electorate. The Democrats have found themselves in an even greater confusion, and now we have to see what they will do," he went on to say.

Spannaus believes there is a "real threat" of a new wave of violence in the US. "For Trump supporters, this could be a trigger for violence directed against the Democrats. And this is a serious problem for Trump, who should be able to contain it at this stage," the analyst summed up.

The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13 at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear, but he is in stable condition. As a result of the shooting, one of his supporters was killed. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service officers. The motives of the perpetrator are still unknown.

Two of the three attendees injured in the attempted assassination of former US President (2017-2021) Donald Trump at a rally in Butler (Pennsylvania) are in stable condition, the government reported referring to local police data.

According to its information, 57-year-old David Dutch of New Kensington and 74-year-old James Copenhaver of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, were among the injured. It also said that Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver Township was killed in the incident.