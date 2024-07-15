Spain sends another batch of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

MADRID, July 15. /TASS/. Madrid has sent another batch of ten Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the Spanish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The multimodal transport of ten Leopard 2A4 battle tanks to Ukraine has begun following comprehensive repairs," the statement reads.

The shipment is expected to arrive at a Polish port by the weekend and after that, it will be handed over to the Ukrainian armed forces.

That said, Madrid has already sent 20 Leopard tanks to Kiev. One more batch may be provided to Ukraine in the second half of 2024.