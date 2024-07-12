IDF continues operations in central, southern parts of Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, July 12. /TASS/. The Israeli army killed a large number of Palestinians over the past 24 hours in battles as part of ongoing operations in Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip and in the central part of the Palestinian enclave, the army press service said.

The IDF "continues to operate in the central and southern Gaza Strip," the statement reads. Near Rafah, "the troops eliminated numerous terrorists in close-quarters combat and aerial strikes, and dismantled terrorist infrastructure in the area," finding a "weapons production workshop as well as a large amount of funds used for terrorist activity." Meanwhile, "terrorists who posed a threat to the troops in the area were eliminated."

In addition, the press service informed that on July 11, several rockets were launched at Israel from the city of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. The rockets "fell in open areas near Lachish in southern Israel." No casualties were reported as a result of the attack. The Israeli Air Force "struck terror targets in the area from which the launches were identified," the military concluded.