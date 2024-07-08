Xi Jinping emphasizes need for healthy ties between China, EU

BEIJING, July 8. /TASS/. China and the EU have no reason to be at odds with each other, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"There are neither geopolitical differences nor a fundamental conflict of interests between China and Europe. China-EU relations have strategic importance and a global impact," he noted at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

The Chinese president emphasized that Beijing and the EU should work together "to maintain stable and healthy development, as well as jointly respond to global challenges." He also expressed hope that during its presidency of the Council of the EU, Hungary "will play an active role in facilitating efforts to ensure the healthy and stable development of the EU and China and achieve positive interaction between them."

Orban is currently on a visit to China. On July 5, he made a trip to Moscow to discuss possible ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On July 2, Orban visited the Ukrainian capital of Kiev to talk about peace efforts with the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky.