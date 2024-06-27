French PM may limit president’s actions in foreign policy — expert

PARIS, June 28. /TASS/. The head of the French government may restrict the country’s president’s involvement in some aspects of foreign policy, Sebastien Chenu, spokesman for the National Rally, told BFM TV.

"The prime minister may introduce red lines or restrictions to the president," he said. "According to Article 15 of the Constitution, the head of the cabinet of ministers has budget veto power. He is responsible for earmarking funds and signing relevant government’s decisions," the official added.

Earlier, head of the French National Rally party Jordan Bardella said that no French troops would be sent to Ukraine in the event of his election win. Additionally, he spoke against providing long-range projectiles to the Kiev regime.

On June 9, Macron announced his decision to dissolve the National Assembly, or lower house of France's parliament, and organize early parliamentary elections following the crushing defeat of the presidential Renaissance Party at the elections to the European Parliament.

The first round of the snap parliamentary elections will be held on June 30, and the second round - on July 7.