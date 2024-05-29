Poland allows Ukraine to attack Russian facilities with its weapons

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Polish authorities do not limit the use of its weapons supplied to Ukraine, they can be used to attack facilities on the Russian territory, Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said on the air of Radio Zet.

"There are no such restrictions on the Polish weapons supplied to Ukraine," he said. The defense official also called on other Western countries to lift restrictions on the use of the weapons supplied by them so that Kiev could attack Russian facilities.

Tomczyk added that Warsaw was preparing the 45th military aid package for Ukraine. According to his assessment, its total value over the past years amounted to 3.75-5 billion dollars.

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after the meeting of top EU defense officials that some EU countries were ready to lift restrictions on strikes with their weapons on Russian soil, but the rest were not ready to do so. At the same meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pointed out that member states of the alliance decide individually whether or not it is appropriate to lift restrictions on their weapons. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, said that Moscow would have to reconsider its decision on a buffer zone if the West allowed Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with its weapons.